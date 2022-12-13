Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

AXON has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

AXON opened at $168.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.27 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,314. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

