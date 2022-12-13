Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Short Interest Update

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ayala Stock Performance
Shares of AYYLF remained flat at 12.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.74. Ayala has a 52-week low of 10.75 and a 52-week high of 13.40.
About Ayala
