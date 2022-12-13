Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Short Interest Update

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ayala Stock Performance

Shares of AYYLF remained flat at 12.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.74. Ayala has a 52-week low of 10.75 and a 52-week high of 13.40.

Get Ayala alerts:

About Ayala

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.