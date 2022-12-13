Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 102,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,509,153 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 69.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,403 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 11.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 26.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

