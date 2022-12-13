B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $34,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,451.95 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,424.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,245.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

