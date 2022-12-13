B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $153,111,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,956,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $290.59 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.27 and its 200-day moving average is $235.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

