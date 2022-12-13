B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 186,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,909,000. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund comprises approximately 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RIV opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

