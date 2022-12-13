B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,584 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

