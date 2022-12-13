B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $147,039.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

