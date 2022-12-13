Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €78.48 ($82.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($53.68) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($123.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

