Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Aurubis Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €78.48 ($82.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($53.68) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($123.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66.
Aurubis Company Profile
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
See Also
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.