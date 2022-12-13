Badger DAO Price Down 4.7% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $43.71 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00014601 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00513673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $900.31 or 0.05101390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.34 or 0.30435405 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.