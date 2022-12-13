Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 82,347 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,529. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.86 and a 200-day moving average of $262.85.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

