Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $953.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banc of California by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Banc of California by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Banc of California by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

