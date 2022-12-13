BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

