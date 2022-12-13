BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. IDEX accounts for 0.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen upped their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.75.

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $206.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $243.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

