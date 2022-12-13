BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 1,201 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

