BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 7,710 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up approximately 1.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,998 shares of company stock worth $12,268,683. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $116.52. 2,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $122.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

