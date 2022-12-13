BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 0.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

