Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 880,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,048 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 589,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,879,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

