Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 4.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,026,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,757,000 after buying an additional 485,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

BMO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 73,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

