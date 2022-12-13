Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
Shares of BBSI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. 2,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,022. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $650.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.
Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
