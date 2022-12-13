Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. 2,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,022. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $650.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.