Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Trading Up 6.8%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 1,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 875,559 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
