Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Trading Up 6.8%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 1,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 875,559 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

