Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$8.91 Average PT from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.73.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Baytex Energy Price Performance
Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
