Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. National Bankshares downgraded Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.73.
Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BTE stock opened at C$5.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
See Also
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.