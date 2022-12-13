Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 70.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $786,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,442. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

