Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 3.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.60. 6,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

