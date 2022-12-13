Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Shares Down 1%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.84). Approximately 9,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 91,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.86).

Beeks Trading Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.26. The stock has a market cap of £98.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,000.00.

Beeks Trading Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Featured Stories

