Belden Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Belden Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BDC opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Belden by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

