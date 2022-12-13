Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $24.68. 187,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,627,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.