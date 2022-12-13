Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $24.68. 187,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,627,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
