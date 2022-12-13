Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BILI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.
Bilibili Price Performance
NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 467,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.