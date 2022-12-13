Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$9.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.48.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIR shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.22.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.