Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.08.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE BIR traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,695. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

