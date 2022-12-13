Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

SO stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.