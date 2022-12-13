Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,035 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in BP were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in BP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in BP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 98,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

