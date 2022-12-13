Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Hits $110,095.72

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.93 million and $110,095.72 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00118210 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00225111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00040192 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

