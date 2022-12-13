Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Trading 18.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $313.19 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00510829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $903.66 or 0.05091005 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.40 or 0.30266858 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.