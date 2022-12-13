Bitcoiva Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,946.50 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $9.59 or 0.00053891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $153.92 million and approximately $4,946.50 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.59580106 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $52,251.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

