BitDAO Price Up 8% Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $980.04 million and $14.17 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00516338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $900.97 or 0.05046309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.14 or 0.30593279 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

