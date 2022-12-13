BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $663.82 million and approximately $228,439.85 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001974 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00511166 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $893.55 or 0.05026862 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.64 or 0.30286835 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitTorrent Token Trading
