BitTorrent-New Market Cap Tops $638.98 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $638.98 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009418 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025322 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005697 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005501 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001995 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
