Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in November

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDIMF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 3.4 %

BDIMF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 0. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.29. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

