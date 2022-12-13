BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
BHK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.97.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
