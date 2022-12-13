BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

