BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,795. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 76.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

