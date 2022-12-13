BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,795. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.