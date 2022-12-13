BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on December 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

