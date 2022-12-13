BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on December 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
