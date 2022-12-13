BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.56.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
