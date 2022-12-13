BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

