BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 492.5% from the November 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.