BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 492.5% from the November 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
