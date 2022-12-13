BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 189.6% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
BTA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 1,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,113. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 5.3%.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
