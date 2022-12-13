BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of MUA opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
