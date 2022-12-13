BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MUA opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.