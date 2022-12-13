BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 78.6% in November

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 129,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,324. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

