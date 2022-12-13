BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 4,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

