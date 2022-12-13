BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

MHN stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

