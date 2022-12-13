BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
MHN stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.